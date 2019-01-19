BigChange on course for huge sales increase after two big acquisitions

Technology firm BigChange has massively upgraded its sales forecast after it acquired two new companies.

The Leeds based mobile workforce technology company has acquired Labyrinth Logistics Consulting and Trace Systems, a move it says will massively expand its capabilities, as well as bringing in 100 new customers.

BigChange has now increased its sales forecast from £18m to £23m following the deals and now expects to employ 150 people by the end of the year.

Labyrinth is a supply chain and logistics consultancy based in Royal Leamington Spa. Its directors, Ruth Waring and Jo Godsmark, will join BigChange’s leadership team and spearhead a new consulting arm called BigChange Advisory Plus.

Trace Systems meanwhile is an established provider of fleet, garage and workshop management software, based in Coventry. Its founder, Bill Davies, will work as an advisor to BigChange.

The acquisitions comes in a year in which BigChange is set to open its first international offices in France, with sights on further expansion in the USA and Australia.

Martin Port, founder and chief executive of BigChange, told The Yorkshire Post he wanted the company to become a truly international business.

“We already had significant plans to grow the business in 2019 but these two deals between them will bring real benefits and help us drive the firm.

“These businesses are the first that BigChange has acquired since it was launched in 2013 and provide us with more fantastic people, world-class technology, amazing new customers and multi-million revenue boost.”

Ms Waring, managing director of Labyrinth called BigChange “a strong, growing business” while Trace’s Mr Davies said the deal would provide “fantastic opportunities for our existing and future customers”.

Graham Pearce, head of technology at KPMG and an advisor on the two acquisitons said BigChange “will continue to be at the forefront of technology in the UK and the rest of the world”.