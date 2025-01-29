Bill Macbeth OBE retires as Textile Centre of Excellence announces new MD
Bill built a legacy in textile manufacturing, skills development, research and industry innovation.
He played a key role in helping the industry navigate apprenticeships, Brexit, Covid-19 and shifting government policies.
As a former national and local Skills policy leader, Bill influenced UK and European employment, education and ICT policy.
He served as President of the European Regional Information Society Association (2000 – 2003) and was a Director of the UK Fashion and Textiles Association.
Bill also represented the UK on the Euratex Director Generals’ Group in Brussels, leading on skills strategy.
A trustee of the environmental charity, Cobbett Environmental Trust, he was awarded an OBE in 2013 for services to Education and Skills.
Bill said: “I’ve been lucky to work with some incredible people – directors, members, partners and our brilliant team. The Centre is in great hands. Exciting times lie ahead.”
Under Bill’s leadership, the Textile Centre of Excellence launched major initiatives, including the Manufacturing Leadership Programme, Design Incubator, the Textile Innovation Programme, Manufacturing Skills Brokerage, and Future Fashion Factory.
Stepping into the role of managing director of the Textile Centre of Excellence is Shahban Aziz.
The former senior funding manager for the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), brings expertise in education, funding and industry leadership.
Shahban has advised on £2.7 billion in government apprenticeship funding and held leadership roles at Kaplan and BPP Professional Education Group. He also serves as a Director and Trustee at Young Citizens.
Shahban joins the Board of Directors and the executive team, working together to promote education and encourage growth and innovation in the sector.
“Bill’s efforts have undoubtedly shaped the sector, setting a strong foundation for the future,” said Shahban.
“The Centre has a rich history of training and innovation. I’m excited to build on Bill’s legacy and help drive the industry forward.
“As a world-class training provider for textiles and manufacturing, we have exciting plans for growth to support the UK’s skills needs.”
The Textile Centre of Excellence is already making waves this year. In a recent Kirklees Council audit, its Skills Bootcamps for textile manufacturers were rated “high quality with impressive teaching and clear progression from the learners.”
As a private, not-for-profit Group Training Association it provides training for the textile and manufacturing sectors.
The Centre has a Board of non-executive directors who own and run textile manufacturing and processing businesses.
A team of tutors, assessors, conferencing and office staff are employed to oversee a wide range of professional and technical training programmes delivered to meet the needs of companies and individual learners.
A growing range of DfE/Ofsted-approved apprenticeship programmes are delivered both on company premises and at the Centre’s training facility in Outlane, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.