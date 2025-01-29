Bill Macbeth OBE retires as Textile Centre of Excellence announces new MD

After 25 years at the helm, Bill Macbeth OBE, the managing director of Huddersfield’s Textile Centre of Excellence, has retired.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill built a legacy in textile manufacturing, skills development, research and industry innovation.

He played a key role in helping the industry navigate apprenticeships, Brexit, Covid-19 and shifting government policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a former national and local Skills policy leader, Bill influenced UK and European employment, education and ICT policy.

The picture shows retiring Textile Centre of Excellence Managing Director Bill Macbeth OBE welcoming his successor, Shahban Aziz.

He served as President of the European Regional Information Society Association (2000 – 2003) and was a Director of the UK Fashion and Textiles Association.

Bill also represented the UK on the Euratex Director Generals’ Group in Brussels, leading on skills strategy.

A trustee of the environmental charity, Cobbett Environmental Trust, he was awarded an OBE in 2013 for services to Education and Skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill said: “I’ve been lucky to work with some incredible people – directors, members, partners and our brilliant team. The Centre is in great hands. Exciting times lie ahead.”

The picture shows retiring Textile Centre of Excellence Managing Director Bill Macbeth OBE welcoming his successor, Shahban Aziz.

Under Bill’s leadership, the Textile Centre of Excellence launched major initiatives, including the Manufacturing Leadership Programme, Design Incubator, the Textile Innovation Programme, Manufacturing Skills Brokerage, and Future Fashion Factory.

Stepping into the role of managing director of the Textile Centre of Excellence is Shahban Aziz.

The former senior funding manager for the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE), brings expertise in education, funding and industry leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shahban has advised on £2.7 billion in government apprenticeship funding and held leadership roles at Kaplan and BPP Professional Education Group. He also serves as a Director and Trustee at Young Citizens.

Shahban joins the Board of Directors and the executive team, working together to promote education and encourage growth and innovation in the sector.

“Bill’s efforts have undoubtedly shaped the sector, setting a strong foundation for the future,” said Shahban.

“The Centre has a rich history of training and innovation. I’m excited to build on Bill’s legacy and help drive the industry forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a world-class training provider for textiles and manufacturing, we have exciting plans for growth to support the UK’s skills needs.”

The Textile Centre of Excellence is already making waves this year. In a recent Kirklees Council audit, its Skills Bootcamps for textile manufacturers were rated “high quality with impressive teaching and clear progression from the learners.”

As a private, not-for-profit Group Training Association it provides training for the textile and manufacturing sectors.

The Centre has a Board of non-executive directors who own and run textile manufacturing and processing businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team of tutors, assessors, conferencing and office staff are employed to oversee a wide range of professional and technical training programmes delivered to meet the needs of companies and individual learners.