Billington Holdings: Share price boost for Barnsley firm after positive update on ISG fallout

Billington Holdings has issued a trading update stating it now expects profits for 2024 to come in ahead of market expectations following “strong performance across all business units”.

The company also provided an update on the fallout to ISG going into administration, stating the impact on its business should be limited.

Shares in Billington were up almost 10 per cent in early Wednesday trading following the announcement.

Construction group ISG, which was in the middle of dozens of government projects, collapsed in September with over 2,000 workers made redundant.

It led to fears of a major knock-on effect on the wider construction industry with those in the extensive supply chain for ISG expected to lose out on payments due to its collapse.

The Billington Holdings update said: “Billington has historically traded with various ISG trading entities, delivering a number of high-profile projects.

"The group has received an interim payment from its credit insurer and subject to formal acceptance by the insurer of an independent assessment of the remaining claim, the financial impact on Billington is expected to be materially restricted to the excess on the group’s credit insurance.

"This outcome is incorporated in the company’s updated market guidance. At the time of administration, all contracts with ISG, and its trading subsidiaries, were substantially complete.”

Billington also said it is benefiting from ongoing investments in its facilities, with a new building being created at its Shafton site to provide extra capacity and additional shift work added to deal with demand for its services.

The company update added: “The group has a strong order book spanning multiple market sectors, and has been successful in securing a number of significant, good quality contracts for 2025 and into 2026, particularly in sectors that require more complex solutions such as energy from waste, high-tech manufacturing and data centres.”

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Billington, said: "I am pleased that the strong performance seen in the first half of the year has continued.

"We have a solid order book across all of Billington’s businesses, and, in addition, a very healthy pipeline of future opportunities that are close to conversion.

"Whilst we remain mindful of the widely publicised, challenging market conditions, I am optimistic that Billington will continue to perform robustly in 2025 and beyond."