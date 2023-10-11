A Leeds-based lending company has been restricted from approving cryptoasset financial promotions involving leading exchange Binance.

The Financial Conduct Authority has announced it has imposed restrictions on rebuildingsociety.com. The FCA action was taken on Tuesday – two days after the introduction of legal changes which have seen cryptoassets included in Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 to ensure they are fair, clear and not misleading to consumers.

The FCA did not name Binance but did issue guidance for consumers who have invested with “an unregistered cryptoasset firm who has had its financial promotions approved by rebuildingsociety.com”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had previously been announced that rebuildingsociety.com was working with cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

A Leeds firm working with Binance has had action taken against it by the Financial Conduct Authority (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The company’s managing director Daniel Rajkumar told The Yorkshire Post it has appealed to the courts against the decision.

He said on Wednesday: “So far, we have only approved financial promotions for Binance.

“We are working to produce evidence to show the FCA that the firm has the requisite skills and competencies, however this is difficult because unlike with professional advisors there are no set training standards or industry qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have appealed on grounds of proportionality and hope to hear back from a judge later today.”

A Binance spokesperson told Reuters that the firm had put "an enormous amount of time and resources" into meeting FCA requirements.

A blog post on the rebuildingsociety.com website said: “We have gone above and beyond the requirements to protect consumers in respect of its service to approve financial promotions for cryptoasset firms.

“After 10 years of managing high-risk investments, our experience prepares us to help others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the FCA should be working with companies such as itself to ensure 146 companies it says are not compliant with regulations can become so.

The restrictions stipulate that rebuildingsociety.com must not approve the content of any financial promotion for a qualifying cryptoasset and must withdraw any existing approvals. It must also notify affected clients about the restrictions.

The FCA said: “The financial promotions regime is designed to protect consumers from misleading and harmful promotions.

"Unregistered cryptoasset firms can only legally communicate financial promotions to UK consumers if those promotions are approved by an authorised firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If unregistered cryptoasset firms’ promotions cease to be approved by an authorised firm, they must cease promoting cryptoassets to UK consumers until such time as they can find an authorised firm to approve their financial promotions.

“Consumers who have invested with an unregistered cryptoasset firm who has had its promotions approved by rebuildingsociety.com Ltd should still be allowed to receive communications about their existing assets that will allow them to withdraw, transfer or sell their existing assets.

“However consumers will not be able to receive promotions from unregistered cryptoasset firms related to further investment activity.”

The company’s website has a ‘Cryptoasset Financial Promotion Approval Service’ which states the firm “can guide you through the complex requirements for promoting cryptoassets to UK consumers”.