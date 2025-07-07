Bio-D achieves ‘outstanding’ B Corp recertification

Hull-based eco-cleaning product manufacturer Bio-D has secured its B Corporation (B Corp) recertification, with its new increased impact score positioning the company in the ranks of ‘outstanding’ performers on the B Corp scale.

Bio-D has significantly increased its B Corp assessment score from 80.2 to 104.3, representing a 30% increase in the three years since first securing certification in 2022. With companies scoring over 100 given the distinction as an outstanding performer, Bio-D is one of the highest scoring UK-based eco-cleaning product manufacturers and was the first B Corp certified company in Hull.

B Corp celebrates businesses that meet the highest standard of verified social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. The certification process is rigorous and recertification happens every three years to ensure a company is not only maintaining but improving its positive impact.

Lloyd Atkin, managing director of Bio-D, said of the achievement: “This result reflects the incredible hard work of the team, our commitment to improving sustainability year after year and our belief that business can, and should be, a force for good.

Bio-D's sustainability, NPD and regulatory manager Heather Nixon

“Achieving a 30% increase is no easy feat and scoring over 100 places us among the very best. We’re delighted.”

Bio-D increased its assessment scores across all five of the certification’s core impact areas which include:

Governance

Workers

Community

Environment

Customers

With sustainability at the heart of the business, the team is always working to improve its initiatives across the business and saw an impressive 57% improvement on its environment score. This is a result of ongoing investment into green energy to further reduce environmental impact, alongside reducing the weight of its five litre refill packaging, creating concentrated products to reduce water consumption and bringing deionised water production in-house to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Bio-D has secured B Corp recertification

The company has also placed significant focus on governance changes, including increasing community support and partnerships whilst also introducing materiality assessments and regular ethics-focused risk reviews. This reflects Bio-D’s deeper integration of social considerations into all aspects of its decision-making.

Heather Nixon, Bio-D’s sustainability, NPD and regulatory manager, added: “This is a tribute to the good we do as a company and we should be very proud of this new achievement. It shows that sustainability is not just something we talk about, it’s something we measure and improve upon.”

Securing its outstanding B Corp recertification status is the latest sustainability success story for Bio-D, which also secured a King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development in 2024, rewarding the company’s dedication to creating powerful cleaning products without compromising the planet.