BioScapes in York partners with McArthurGlen Group to provide biodiversity habitats to its shopping centres

York-based BioScapes has secured a deal to install its biodiversity products at a flagship McArthurGlen site.

Earlier this year, BioScapes launched a range of self-contained ecosystems that are suitable for application in commercial, educational and residential settings.

The BioCube, NatureArk and WildPod products each feature multiple, integrated habitats designed to help plants, insects, invertebrates, amphibians and small mammals thrive.

The partnership with McArthurGlen will initially see 20 different units installed and implemented in the developer’s shopping outlet in York, with further installations planned through 2022 and 2023.

BioScapes is also in the process of finalising installations of its units on a number of McArthurGlen’s other sites across the country, marking the start of a partnership looking to boost biodiversity.

Neil Spiers, head of commercial at BioScapes, said: “This contract with McArthurGlen is a landmark moment for BioScapes and provides an exciting opportunity to boost biodiversity at their sites.

“Since launching the brand in January, both our messaging about biodiversity and the products have been well received. We are delighted to be partnering with such an influential organisation as McArthurGlen.

“The partnership will help us to push the biodiversity message even further.

“We’ve already started the process of installing the products at the York sites, with other locations to follow.

“These units will provide eye-catching green spaces around the shopping outlets, but, more importantly, will provide the sites with an environment for plants and wildlife to prosper.

“We look forward to expanding our operations further moving forward.”

Sam Vale, facilities executive at McArthurGlen, said: “After speaking to BioScapes, and hearing about their products and wider objectives, we were immediately impressed and keen to show our support.