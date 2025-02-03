Black Bull, Castleford: Plan to turn former pub into “oppressive” apartments refused

An application to turn a former Castleford pub into flats has been rejected by planners.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council officers said proposals to turn the old Black Bull into ten apartments “would not provide an acceptable standard of accommodation” for future residents.

A report said some of the homes did not comply with minimum space requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highways officers also objected to the application due to a lack of off-street parking in the area and concerns it would create a “significant harmful impact upon pedestrian and highway safety.”

Former Black Bull pub, Lumley Street, Castleford. Google image from Jane 2024

The building is metres away from the former Hightown pub, which closed around a decade ago and was converted to a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for 16 people.

The scheme was also refused over the “significant impact” it would have on residents of the HMO.

The report said it would be “oppressive and overbearing” and result in “overshadowing and loss of privacy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, submitted on behalf of applicant Branko Buhavac, received 29 objections from residents.

Concerns were raised over a possible increase in traffic in the area.

Others claimed the development would lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour.

One resident said: “Parking is already an issue on this road often causing obstruction on the junction of the Black Bull pub which is very dangerous for local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cars park on the pavement around this area obstructing the path for pushchairs/wheels chairs.”

Another opponent of the scheme said: “The street is strewn with litter and has gone from a quiet access road into an unpleasant environment.

“If this is passed, it will once again be at the expense of existing residents.”

A further comment against the plan said: “There has been a noticeable increase in littering and fly tipping in the area, and the proposed development could exacerbate this problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development would have a detrimental impact on our family estate and the local community.

“We urge the planning committee to consider these points carefully and reject this application.”