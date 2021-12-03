Black Friday fails to boost footfall as figures slip back on previous month

Christmas shoppers.

Deals, however, were spread over the month allowing shoppers to bargain hunt over a prolonged period.

Total UK footfall decreased by 15.7 per cent in November when compared to the same month two years ago, with a 2 per cent decrease from October.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure is below the three-month average decline of 15.5 per cent.

Footfall was significantly impacted in 2020 with retailers bouncing between being open and closed during a turbulent year as the country tried to get to grips with coronavirus.

For that reason comparisons are being made with 2019 figures rather than the usual year-on-year data.

There was a 23.4 per cent decline on Black Friday weekend, compared to 2019, however footfall was still 35.3 per cent higher than the previous weekend.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “Footfall figures slipped back slightly on last month, as the harsh November weather deterred some customers from shopping in store.

“While footfall over the Black Friday weekend failed to match its 2019 levels, this year saw deals spread over the entire month, allowing customers to bargain hunt over a prolonged period.

“Nevertheless, this month’s footfall was still comparatively strong at the second highest figure for this year, only second to October.

“London also started to catch up with other major cities as the Christmas lights and markets kicked off the festive season, whilst Northern Ireland consumers benefitted from the High Street voucher system.” High street footfall declined by 19.6 per cent in November, compared to 2019, 1.3 per cent below last month’s rate and above the three-month average decline of 20.3 per cent.

Retail parks saw footfall decrease by 4.1 per cent, 3.7 per cent below last month’s rate and below the three month average decline of 2 per cent.

Shopping centre footfall declined by 34.8 per cent, 1.2 percent below the previous month’s rate and below the three-month average decline of 33.7 per cent.

New measures to combat the new Omicron variant of coronavirus came into force earlier this week, with face coverings again compulsory in shops and on public transport. Those who do not comply with the rules face a £200 fine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the measures are “proportionate and responsible”.

Ms Dickinson said: “With new legal requirements on face coverings now in force in England, we ask shoppers to be considerate of one another and wear a face covering when in store.

“Retailers are playing their part by encouraging face coverings through store signage and other announcements.

“However, it is vital these new rules do not put shopworkers in harm’s way and enforcement of face coverings must remain the duty of police and local authorities.

“Retailers are doing everything they can to satisfy their customers, prioritising the food and other products necessary for everyone to make the most of the festive season.”

Slowdown is rare this year

Total footfall dropped by 14.3 per cent in Yorkshire, the British Retail Consortium figures showed.

While footfall by city in the survey showed that Leeds, which ranked 17th, saw a drop of 16.2 per cent.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: “We saw a slight footfall falter in November.

“However, it’s worth remembering that this is only the second time in the whole of 2021 that we’ve seen a monthly slowdown in the high street’s recovery, as consumer confidence continues to grow and the resurgence in bricks-and-mortar builds back, slowly but steadily.”

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you