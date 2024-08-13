Black Sheep Brewery celebrates 12 medals at World Beer Awards as Milk Stout takes global title

Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery is celebrating picking up 12 medals at the 2024 World Beer Awards.
The Masham-based brewery’s Milk Stout was a particular success, winning four gold medals, including the coveted title of ‘World's Best’ Milk Stout.

It also took home the ‘Country Winner’ title, a ‘Gold Taste’ Award, and a ‘Gold Design’ Award for the bottle range.

Several other beers in the Black Sheep Brewery portfolio also picked up a mixture of silver and bronze medals, including Black Sheep Ale, Blonde, Golden Sheep, Respire and Riggwelter.

Black Sheep Brewery beers have been heralded at an awards ceremony.

The brewery’s design team was also recognised following a recent brand refresh. The entire Black Sheep bottle range was honoured with a Gold Design Award, while Respire also won a Gold for its design, and Golden Sheep secured a Bronze.

Jo Theakston, Executive Director at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We are incredibly proud of the brewery’s success at this year’s World Beer Awards, which marks our biggest win to date. The recognition of Milk Stout as the ‘World's Best’ Milk Stout, alongside the accolades for our other beers, is a testament to our unique brewing process. By using only fresh water from the Yorkshire Dales, we ensure that every pint reflects the exceptional quality and taste that defines Black Sheep Brewery.”

The brewery has recently become part of Keystone Brewing Group.

Black Sheep was purchased in a pre-pack administration deal last year by investment firm Breal Capital, which has since purchased several other breweries and founded Keystone as an umbrella organisation.

