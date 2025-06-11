Black Sheep Brewery: Famous Yorkshire brand set to boost output from 2,500 to 14,000 cans per hour
Keystone has announced a “significant” £2m investment into the business to support the next phase of its growth following a period of rapid expansion that has seen brands, including Hofmeister, North, Four Pure and Magic Rock, added to its portfolio.
In a statement, Keystone said: “The group - which also includes Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery - is forecasting a doubling of its revenue in the next 12 months.
“The latest investment, funded by BREAL Group shareholders, will allow Keystone to support this growth, and meet increasing demand for its products in export, and both on-and off-trade channels, and facilitate a larger capacity, along with production of broader, more diverse products across its portfolio.”
The planned infrastructure upgrades include a 30,000 hectolitre increase in annual fermentation capacity at Black Sheep Brewery. and a new high-volume canning facility, boosting output from 2,500 to 14,000 cans per hour at Black Sheep.
A pasteurisation facility is also planned at Black Sheep Brewery and
new delivery vehicles will be added to strengthen national distribution capabilities.
There will also be two new storage facilities at its Fearby Road packaging facility in Masham, to increase both ambient and chilled storage capacity.
Steve Cox, CEO of Keystone Brewing Group, commented: “This investment marks a further major milestone for Keystone as we continue to scale.
"With new breweries and brands joining the group and demand rising, it gives us the agility and infrastructure to expand capacity while staying true to the quality and character of each of the brands. We’re well-equipped to grow in a way that’s both ambitious and sustainable.”
Mark Williams, partner and shareholder at BREAL Group, added: “This amplifies the confidence that we have in Keystone Brewing Group, and indeed this sector for the long term. It is tough out there at the minute, but we continue to believe that there is a real appetite for premium, value for money beers and ciders.
"Not only is Keystone on track to reach its revenue target of £100m by 2028, but it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional quality, variety and innovation to consumers both in the UK and worldwide while embracing new possibilities.”
