Black Sheep Brewery joins forces with comedian Maisie Adam to tackle critics of cask beer

Inspirer is the sixth beer to be launched as part of Black Sheep’s 2022 seasonal cask Beer Range.

Jonny Kirkham, Head of Sales and Marketing commented: “Summer has finally arrived and the latest addition to our cask beer range could not have come at a better time. A delicious pale ale, Inspirer makes the perfect pint for any beer lover to enjoy in the July sunshine.”

“This year marks a big milestone for the brewery as we celebrate our 30th birthday. Black Sheep Brewery was built to serve up quintessential British cask beers, therefore it only felt right to take on the classic premium pale ale in 2022, 30 years since our founding and just in time for what could be the warmest summer on record."

Yorkshire's Black Sheep Brewery has launched its latest cask beer 'Inspirer', which it describes as the ultimate beer garden pint.

A spokesman said: "To further its support of the cask beer category and debunk some of the misconceptions surrounding this style of beer, Black Sheep launched its Drink Cask Beer campaign earlier this year, working with local creatives to raise the profile of cask among trade and consumers. Most recently, the brewery has teamed up with comedian Maisie Adam to humorously tackle the critics of cask beer, in the style of a ‘mean tweets’ video."

Mr Kirkham continued: “Cask beer is a drink that everyone of all backgrounds and cultures can enjoy.

“For those who have not yet delved into the world of cask, our campaign is a great way to get to know more about the industry, and to hopefully move past some of the myths and misconceptions. At Black Sheep we can’t get enough of cask beer, and we encourage others to simply try a pint and fall in love with it too.”