Black Sheep Brewery launches new premium bottled beer, Cry Wolf, into Tesco stores across UK

Inspired by the Cry Wolf fable, Cry Wolf will be available exclusively in Tesco stores across the country.

The growth of Black Sheep has been driven in recent years by its CEO, Charlene Lyons, who started working with the company as a consultant five years ago.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was invited to join the board as a non-executive director in 2018 and was appointed its CEO in 2020.

The Yorkshire-based Black Sheep Brewery has produced a new premium bottled beer, Cry Wolf, to help increase its market share.

As well as its Visitor Centre bar and bistro in Masham, the brewery also owns and operates a growing number of pubs and bars across the region, including The Three Legged Mare and the Last Drop Inn, both in York, and Leeds venues Mr Foley’s Tap House and the Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen.