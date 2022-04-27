Black Sheep Brewery secures major deal to serve is ale on Jet2.com flights

The Masham-based brewery has entered into an exclusive partnership with Leeds-based Jet2.com, which will see its Black Sheep Ale available on all the airline’s flights from across its ten UK bases from May 1.

Black Sheep Ale will be available in a 330ml can.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlene Lyons, chief executive of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this agreement with Jet2.com to feature Black Sheep Ale on flights to and from the UK, which will introduce one of Yorkshire’s best exports to new audiences.

Black Sheep CEO Charlene Lyons with the new 330ml cans of Black Sheep Ale.

"This is a great collaboration between two Yorkshire companies that will also offer international visitors to Britain a taste of our wonderful county before they touch down in the UK.”