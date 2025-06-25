Blacks Solicitors advised Voyage Care on latest expansion acquisition

Leading Leeds based law firm, Blacks Solicitors, has advised Voyage Care on the £1.25 million acquisition of Teesdale Lodge in Thornaby to deliver a specialist brain injury rehabilitation service.

The 1.1 acre site will be transformed from a vacant care home into a person-centred service. The complex freehold transaction involved acquiring the detached property and dealing with the closure of 43 leasehold interests to ensure vacant possession on completion from liquidators acting on behalf of Clevedon Care Limited.

Headed up by Andrew Pedley and Lucy Storey, the Real Estate team at Blacks provided expert advice on multiple aspects of the transaction, including comprehensive due diligence and a conditional contract to ensure all leasehold interests were cleared.

Thanks to Blacks’ cross service offering, litigation advice was also provided by Michelle Eyres when not all tenants engaged in the formal surrender process, and it became necessary to consider a forfeiture process. Michelle provided vital guidance to Voyage Care on the associated risks of relying on this process.

Andrew Pedley, Partner in the Real Estate team at Blacks, commented: “We are delighted to have supported longstanding client, Voyage Care, in successfully completing this acquisition and supporting its expansion. It has been a pleasure to work with James McDonnell, Sunena Stoneham and the team at Voyage Care and we wish them every success.”

Voyage Care has been working with the Yorkshire law firm for a number of years, with the relationship led by Andrew Pedley.

James McDonnell, Commercial Director at Voyage Care, added: “It was great to work closely alongside the Blacks team and David Beecham to secure this exciting new addition to Voyage Care’s specialist brain injury rehabilitation portfolio.”

Based in Lichfield, Voyage Care is a leading provider of specialist care and support services for individuals with learning disabilities, brain injuries, and complex needs, focused on delivering personalised and tailored care to support the unique goals and needs of each individual.

Blacks’ 28 strong Real Estate team supports developers, investors, landlords and occupiers across the UK with specialist knowledge in residential development, energy, commercial development, holiday and home parks, banking and property finance, telecoms, property litigation, planning and leasehold enfranchisement.