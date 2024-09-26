Blacks Solicitors boosts its commercial law offering with new appointment

Blacks Solicitors has bolstered its commercial law offering with the appointment of Trainee Solicitor, Daisy Jackman, after completing her training contract at the firm and gaining experience across multiple legal disciplines.

Daisy’s appointment supports with the increased demand the firm is experiencing for its commercial law expertise, as well as helping to drive its long-term expansion ambitions. The team has witnessed significant growth in recent years, and has dealt with more than 70 clients in the last financial year, 30 of which were new to the firm.

Joining the firm in 2021 as a Paralegal and later undertaking her training contract at the firm, Daisy completed training seats across the following teams: Private Wealth & Succession, Real Estate, Commercial Dispute Resolution, Corporate and Commercial. In 2024 Daisy qualified as Solicitor in the Corporate and Commercial teams.

Daisy assists with an array of Commercial responsibilities, including franchise and distribution agreements, consultancy agreements and reviewing and drafting terms and conditions. Commenting on her appointment, Daisy said: “I’m thrilled to join the Commercial and Corporate teams after being given the opportunity to have grown with the firm over the past three years. I look forward to my future with Blacks and gaining further experience.”

The Commercial expansion follows the recent promotion of Pete Konieczko-Hansom to Legal Director and Head of the Commercial and Intellectual Property (IP) team. Pete brought to the team a deep understanding of commercial and corporate law, alongside a passion for IP matters. His promotion highlighted the firm’s commitment to nurturing internal talent, emphasising its dedication to continuity and stability, and ensuring the ongoing growth and development of its Commercial team.

Head of the Commercial team and Legal Director Pete Konieczko-Hansom is delighted that Daisy has joined the team, adding: “The Commercial team has had a promising start to 2024. We’ve experienced a significant rise in instructions and are delighted to welcome Daisy into the fold. Her arrival comes at a particularly exciting time for both the Commercial team and Blacks as a whole.”

The Commercial team has collectively more than 25 years experience in advising businesses on how to navigate the commercial world, acting on behalf of businesses to offer expert advice on matters such as business advisory, commercial agreements, IT and software licensees, management buyouts, intellectual property and supply agreements and share sale or purchases.