Blacks Solicitors expands its Holiday & Home Parks offering with new team members

Leading law firm, Blacks Solicitors, is celebrating growing its Holiday and Home Parks team thanks to the appointment of a raft of new team members.

Senior Associate Solicitor, Andrew Foulds, Solicitor, Alannah Crux, Associate Solicitor, Anna Schiavetta, along with Senior Associate Solicitor, Annie Beaumont, have joined the team and bring their expertise relevant to the holiday and home parks sector. Andrew is an expert in Family law, Alannah is a specialist in Commercial Dispute Resolution, Anna is an Employment law expert and Annie is an expert in Private Wealth and Succession, with all four team members boasting significant knowledge and experience within the Holiday and Home Parks industry.

Blacks Solicitors’ Holiday and Home Parks team comprises 15 professionals and has secured £50 million worth of transactional work over the past 12 months, having worked with more than 40 new clients, advising on the succession planning for estates worth more than £100 million.

The Holiday and Home Parks specialists support businesses through every stage of park ownership, from acquisition or inheritance to park management, and offer guidance on selling or passing down the park efficiently to the next generation in the most tax efficient manner.

Commenting on joining the team, Annie Beaumont said: “It’s been a pleasure to have assisted in the development of our Holiday and Home Parks specialism. I’m committed to continuing to deliver expert and high quality services to our clients as the Holiday and Home Parks offering continues to grow.

“Working as part of a committed, well spirited and passionate team is a real privilege and I’m looking forward to witnessing the team continue to shine as we deliver high quality and specialist services to our clients.”

Discussing the recent expansion of the team, Nick Dyson, who heads-up both the Holiday and Home Parks and Real Estate teams at Blacks Solicitors, commented: “Over the past decade, we’ve honed our expertise in this field and, in the last 18 months alone, we’ve noticed a significant rise in clients seeking assistance with succession planning, wills and lasting powers of attorney across the holiday and home parks sector, which has led to the expansion of the team. We continue to provide national expertise across the holiday and home parks sector whilst being based in Yorkshire.

“We’re committed to providing bespoke advice and are hosting a seminar with RSM and BH&HPA (British Holiday & Home Parks Association) at Rudding Park in September as part of our ongoing focus on strengthening our succession planning services. Our cohort has consistently excelled and it’s a privilege to lead one of the region's finest, specialist legal divisions for holiday and home parks. I am immensely proud of the team for their continuous dedication, which is reflected in the substantial number of matters handled in the last financial year.”