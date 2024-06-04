Blacks Solicitors expands its senior team with key promotion

One of Yorkshire’s leading law firms, Blacks Solicitors, is delighted to announce the promotion of Pete Konieczko-Hansom to Legal Director and Head of the Commercial and Intellectual Property (IP) team. This promotion reflects Pete’s exceptional leadership skills and extensive expertise in commercial and IP law.

In his new role, Pete will lead a team of legal professionals dedicated to delivering expert, highly valued commercial legal services. His promotion highlights the firm’s commitment to nurturing internal talent, emphasising its dedication to continuity and stability, and ensuring the ongoing growth and development of its Commercial team.

Pete began his career with Blacks Solicitors in 2016 when he joined as an Assistant Solicitor, before advancing to the position of Associate Solicitor in 2018. After acquiring valuable experience working for various firms across West and East Yorkshire, as well as holding a significant role with the Government Legal Department in London, Pete returned to Blacks in 2022 as a Senior Associate Solicitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete has been a natural fit for this leadership role, having worked closely with the Commercial team as the Head of Intellectual Property (IP). His deep understanding of commercial and corporate law, alongside his passion for IP matters, positions him uniquely to build on the solid foundation within the team.

Pete Konieczko-Hansom, Legal Director and Head of Commercial and Intellectual Property at Blacks Sol

Commenting on his promotion, Pete said: “I am honoured to step into this role and lead such a talented team. Blacks have always been a place where professional growth is encouraged and supported. I look forward to continuing to work with our clients, providing the high level of service they expect and deserve.”

Pete Bott, Head of Music Law at Blacks, commented: “I am delighted by the recognition being shown to Pete by his promotion. I have enjoyed working alongside him when he has supported the Music team by helping our clients, such as Bring Me The Horizon and Hybrid Minds, with trademark registrations and other IP support.”

Pete Konieczko-Hansom brings a wealth of experience to his new position. He qualified as a Solicitor in 2008 after training at a large national firm in Hull. Throughout his career, he has advised a broad range of clients, from small start-ups to large international manufacturers. His expertise spans a wide range of corporate and commercial matters, including share and sales purchases, management buyouts and supply and distribution agreements. Additionally, Pete’s passion for intellectual property law has seen him become a trusted adviser in this specialised area, offering invaluable insights and guidance to his clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Allen, Managing Partner at Blacks, commented on Pete’s promotion: "We are delighted to announce Pete's promotion. This advancement is a testament to his unwavering commitment and expertise in commercial and IP law. At Blacks, we pride ourselves on nurturing and developing legal talent, and Pete's growth reflects this dedication. His promotion underscores our commitment to supporting some of the best legal professionals in the UK and I am pleased to see Pete progress into this well deserved role".

Blacks continues to thrive and expand under the leadership of talented individuals like Pete. The firm remains committed to delivering exceptional legal services and fostering a supportive environment where employees can achieve their full potential.