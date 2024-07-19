Blacks Solicitors’ Residential Property team celebrates after receiving prestigious accreditations

Leading Yorkshire law firm, Blacks Solicitors, is celebrating after nine members of its Residential Property team were awarded The Residential Property Accreditation, The Law Society’s prestigious and newly recognised quality standard for Residential Property.

This accomplishment highlights the team’s position as a leading provider of legal services to the residential property sector and its dedication to delivering high quality work and adhering to industry standards.

The initiative, driven at Blacks Solicitors by Emma Garfitt, Senior Associate Solicitor and Learning & Development Manager, involved the team undertaking a rigorous examination and application process set by the Law Society, incorporating a two and a half hour foundation exam or a three and a half hour intermediate exam for each of the nine team members.

At the foundation level, certifications were awarded to Clare Brattan, Faye Parkinson, Lauren Parkinson, Rebecca Skeet and Paul Firth, who are all Conveyancers, along with Anna Harrison and Elizabeth Minns, both Conveyancing Assistants. The intermediate level accreditation was awarded to Helen Carter, Conveyancer Associate, and Conveyancer, David Lawes. All accreditations within the team will be valid for the next three years.

The awarding of these accreditations reflects the depth of expertise within Blacks' Residential Property team, further solidifying their capability to handle complex residential property transactions with the highest standards of professionalism and technical proficiency.

Furthermore, the accreditation reinforces the firm's unwavering commitment to the training and development of its employees, showcasing Blacks Solicitors' dedication to fostering a knowledgeable and skilled workforce.

Commenting on the team's recent achievement, Emma Garfitt said: "We are deeply committed to the professional growth and career development of our team members. This accreditation process not only enhances our team's expertise but also ensures they remain current with the latest information and best practices in their roles. By achieving these certifications, our team members are better equipped to deliver exceptional service and uphold the high standards that our clients expect from us.”

The team’s objective in securing these accreditations is to ensure they remain at the forefront of residential property practice. Blacks Solicitors aims to have as many members of staff as possible either accredited or holding professional qualifications. The Law Society's Residential Property Accreditation is designed for individuals, complementing the existing Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS) for legal practices.

Ian Errington, Partner and Head of the Residential Conveyancing team added: "By investing in comprehensive training programmes, Blacks Solicitors demonstrates its unwavering dedication to maintaining the high-quality standards in our work. Our employees are our greatest asset, and by providing them with access to valuable information and training, we enable them to feel confident and prepared to excel in their careers. This investment in our team’s professional development ultimately benefits our clients, as it enhances the overall expertise and efficiency of our service delivery.”