A Grade II listed pub in a Yorkshire town has been crowned Best Beer Pub in the UK at the 2025 Great British Pub Awards.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blind Jack’s Traditional Ale House was founded in 1991 and is located on Market Square, Knaresborough, in a Grade II listed building dating back to 1741.

It is now owned and run by husband-and-wife duo Christian and Alice Ogley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub features original fireplaces, Victorian paintings, maroon walls, and a life-size mural of Blind Jack himself.

Blind Jack’s Pub, a cosy Grade II listed pub on Knaresborough’s Market Square, has been crowned Best Beer Pub in the UK at the 2025 Great British Pub Awards

John Metcalf (born 1717), known as “Blind Jack of Knaresborough,” was a celebrated figure in the town.

Despite losing his sight at six years old, he became a renowned road-builder, musician and adventurer and inspired the name of the pub.

The pub has featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 34 consecutive years - the longest streak in the Harrogate district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winning Best Beer Pub in the UK is a huge honour, but more than anything it’s a recognition of our team, our locals, and the community that makes Blind Jack’s what it is,”, owner Christian Ogley said.

“We don’t just serve beer - we celebrate it, we talk about it, we laugh about it, and we bring people together over it. That’s the magic of pubs, and we’re proud to be flying the flag for Knaresborough on a national stage.”

Blind Jack’s beat competition from across the UK.