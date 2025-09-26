Blind Jack’s Traditional Ale House: Small Yorkshire pub given national award at Great British Pub Awards
Blind Jack’s Traditional Ale House was founded in 1991 and is located on Market Square, Knaresborough, in a Grade II listed building dating back to 1741.
It is now owned and run by husband-and-wife duo Christian and Alice Ogley.
The pub features original fireplaces, Victorian paintings, maroon walls, and a life-size mural of Blind Jack himself.
John Metcalf (born 1717), known as “Blind Jack of Knaresborough,” was a celebrated figure in the town.
Despite losing his sight at six years old, he became a renowned road-builder, musician and adventurer and inspired the name of the pub.
The pub has featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 34 consecutive years - the longest streak in the Harrogate district.
“Winning Best Beer Pub in the UK is a huge honour, but more than anything it’s a recognition of our team, our locals, and the community that makes Blind Jack’s what it is,”, owner Christian Ogley said.
“We don’t just serve beer - we celebrate it, we talk about it, we laugh about it, and we bring people together over it. That’s the magic of pubs, and we’re proud to be flying the flag for Knaresborough on a national stage.”
Blind Jack’s beat competition from across the UK.
The win follows years of investment, resilience and community support - from bouncing back after an arson attempt to completing a full interior renovation.