Bloomsbury: Harry Potter publisher receives boost from sales of Sarah J Maas book

The Harry Potter publisher said it is expected to reveal a rise in profits for the current financial year.

The London-listed firm said it is on track to perform in line with market guidance, which has projected a pre-tax profit of £41.6m for the year to February 2026.

It comes after the company saw profits slip 22 per cent to £32.5m in the previous financial year.

Publisher Bloomsbury has said it is on track to meet market expectations as it hailed strong sales of the latest book by Sarah J Maas. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Industry analysts currently expect the business to reveal a fall in revenues to £335.9m this year, compared with £361m a year earlier.

Bloomsbury pointed to positive sales in its consumer division, highlighting strong sales of the paperback of House Of Flame And Shadow by Ms Maas in the UK and US, after its release in June.

It also indicated it hopes for further positive sales from the launch of JK Rowling’s Pocket Potter series next month, adding that it has a “strong” list of further releases for the rest of the year.

Bloomsbury said it is continuing with the integration of the recently acquired Rowman & Littlefield business into its non-consumer division.

The company said it is making progress with its growth strategy launched last year.

In a trading statement, Bloomsbury said: “In the Non-Consumer Division, Rowman & Littlefield integration continued with over 5,300 titles digitised and available on Bloomsbury Digital Resources and in June we moved Rowman & Littlefield’s distribution in the US to Macmillan Publishing Services.

"The intellectual property value of our academic list has enabled us to sign our first non-exclusive content partnership.

"Our international expansion continues with opening our new office in Singapore this year to benefit from the forecast growth in the student population in the region.

The statement added: “Operationally, we successfully transitioned our UK distribution to Hachette UK Distribution which has streamlined logistics and increased agility in our supply chain.

“We continue to execute our Bloomsbury 2030 vision focused on our growth, portfolio and people.

"The resilience of our business created through the portfolio of portfolios strategy underpins the confidence our board has in the future.