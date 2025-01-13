Blue Monday: Win a free dog therapy event for your company with Moment to Paws

Moment to Paws Ltd, a provider of workplace dog therapy services, has launched a competition to help companies to banish the January blues. One company will win a free dog therapy event specifically designed to boost employee morale, reduce stress, and promote wellbeing in the workplace.

The competition, open to businesses across Yorkshire and Manchester, offers an opportunity for employers to bring the therapeutic benefits of dogs directly to their employees. Research shows that dog therapy can reduce stress, improve mood, and increase productivity.

To enter the competition, simply visit www.momenttopaws.co.uk/win. The winner will receive a fully organised dog therapy event, where assessed therapy dogs will visit the office for an interactive and calming experience. The event is tailored to fit the needs of the company, and will provide employees with a chance to unwind, bond, and destress.

Competition Details:

Moment to Paws: Helping Businesses to Boost Morale

• Competition Closes: 31st January 2025

• Winner Announced: 4th February 2025

• Prize: A two hour dog therapy event for your company, for up to 110 people

• Eligibility: Open to all Yorkshire and Manchester based businesses with 30+ employees.

Moment to Paws specialise in workplace dog therapy events

With the growing recognition of the importance of mental health in the workplace, dog therapy is becoming increasingly popular for reducing stress and increasing employee engagement. The therapy dogs will visit the winning company’s office for a one-of-a-kind experience designed to help employees unwind, recharge, and reconnect.

“We know that workplace stress can have a significant impact on productivity and employee morale,” said Kate Soames, Founder of Moment to Paws Ltd. “Through this competition, we want to give businesses the chance to experience the positive benefits of dog therapy firsthand. Our dog therapy events have proven to be a great way to reduce stress, improve mood, and foster stronger connections between teams.”

About Moment to Paws Ltd:

Founded in 2020, Yorkshire based Moment to Paws Ltd is dedicated to enhancing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace through the healing power of therapy dogs. Offering tailored events, Moment to Paws provides businesses with unique opportunities to integrate animal-assisted therapy into their corporate culture. With assessed therapy dogs and experienced handlers, Moment to Paws aims to create an atmosphere of calm, focus, and positive energy.