BMW’s car finance business sets aside more than £200m to cover motor finance scandal

It is the latest car firm to reveal the potential cost of the motor finance scandal, with millions of drivers expected to be eligible for compensation claims. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is currently consulting on an industry-wide redress scheme for consumers who lost out when they took out a car loan between 2007 and 2020. This is because it thinks many banks and motor finance firms broke the law or its rules by not properly telling customers about commission paid to dealers, meaning people may not have got a fair interest rate.

In the set of accounts filed with Companies House, BMW Financial Services said it set aside a provision worth £206.9m by the end of 2024 to cover historic motor commission claims. A year earlier, the company had set aside a provision of £70.3m. BMW said it has received a “number of complaints” related to historical commission, adding that some of these are currently being looked at by the Financial Ombudsman Service.

