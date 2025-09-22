BMW’s car finance business sets aside more than £200m to cover motor finance scandal

BMW’s UK car finance business has set aside more than £200m to cover the potential impact of the fallout from the car loan mis-selling scandal.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 09:24 BST

It is the latest car firm to reveal the potential cost of the motor finance scandal, with millions of drivers expected to be eligible for compensation claims. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is currently consulting on an industry-wide redress scheme for consumers who lost out when they took out a car loan between 2007 and 2020. This is because it thinks many banks and motor finance firms broke the law or its rules by not properly telling customers about commission paid to dealers, meaning people may not have got a fair interest rate.

In the set of accounts filed with Companies House, BMW Financial Services said it set aside a provision worth £206.9m by the end of 2024 to cover historic motor commission claims. A year earlier, the company had set aside a provision of £70.3m. BMW said it has received a “number of complaints” related to historical commission, adding that some of these are currently being looked at by the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BMW stressed that there is still “considerable uncertainty” regarding the outcome of redress claims. The accounts were signed off prior to a Supreme Court verdict last month regarding the scandal, which partly sided with industry and avoided a worst case scenario for motor finance firms.

Related topics:BMWSupreme Court
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice