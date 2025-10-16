Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That comment captures a dilemma echoing through boardrooms across our region – just because AI can do something, does it mean it should?

In a county built on industriousness and innovation, Yorkshire’s businesses are embracing AI with characteristic ambition, yet also a healthy dose of caution. As the technology accelerates, many leaders are pausing to ask deeper questions about its impact on people, culture, and governance.

AI tools can now perform functions once reserved for highly skilled professionals, from analysing data to drafting contracts, or even offering preliminary legal advice.

Rashmi Dubé shares her expert insight. Picture: Steve Kraitt

Globally, over 70 per cent of companies are experimenting with AI, yet fewer than 15 per cent have formal governance frameworks in place. Among Yorkshire’s mid-sized enterprises, this governance gap is evident as they navigate digital transformation without always understanding the full implications.

Take, for example, a Leeds-based legal services firm adopting AI to accelerate document review. While the gains in speed are undeniable, questions quickly surface. Who is accountable if the AI gets it wrong? How is client data protected? Can trust - the foundation of professional relationships - survive automation? Without clear governance, these risks multiply, undermining the very credibility that fuels business success.

Before automating roles or processes, business leaders would do well to ask themselves three key questions. First, does this technology support our long-term vision? AI investment must align with an organisation’s strategic objectives, not just deliver short-term savings.

For Yorkshire’s manufacturing, legal, and professional services sectors, resilience and reputation matter as much as efficiency. Second, what governance and risk controls are in place?

Clear lines of accountability for AI decisions are essential. Boards must ensure compliance with evolving regulations, data protection laws, and ethical standards, not only to avoid liability but to maintain public trust. Third, what human value might we lose?

Empathy, creativity, and judgement remain uniquely human assets. Yorkshire firms, known for their personal touch and integrity, risk losing these qualities if technology replaces people rather than empowering them.

The most successful businesses will be those that use AI to amplify human capability, not erase it. Relationships build trust; algorithms do not. Accountability for AI-driven decisions must never vanish into the digital ether. And sustainability, both cultural and environmental, should guide every technological investment.

In my 25 years as a lawyer, board director, and business adviser, I have seen that longevity belongs to organisations balancing ambition with integrity. Sustainable AI strategies, grounded in transparency and respect for people, will ensure that business not only survive disruption but thrive because of it. AI is no longer just an IT issue; it is a governance imperative.

So, when the conversation next turns to automation in your boardroom, don’t ask whether AI can replace your people but ask, ‘What is the current best use of AI in our business?’ Ask also how it can help your team flourish and how your organisation can uphold the values that have long defined Yorkshire business: integrity, hard work, and trust.