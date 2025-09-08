Bolser unveil new management structure to drive next chapter of growth

Award-winning digital agency Bolser has announced a new leadership structure to spearhead its next phase of growth, following a landmark year that included winning a King’s Award for Enterprise and delivering major new work for its clients, including Microsoft, The National Theatre, and the RAF Museum.

Founder and CEO Ashley Bolser will continue to guide the agency’s vision with a specific focus on AI. He will be supported by newly promoted Managing Director, Dominic Howe, who steps up from his current role as Client Services Director after 22 years with the agency. Jen Driver joins as the new Client Services Director from Leeds agency Zeal where she held the same position.

Commenting on the restructure, Ashley Bolser said: “Over two decades, Dom has been there with me every step of the way, helping to shape Bolser into the world class agency it is today. And now, we’re poised to expand our capabilities even further. As Dom and Jen manage the business operationally and service client and business needs, I’m thrilled to be able to turn my focus to my longtime passion for innovation and technology, using AI practically to help Bolser and our clients deliver the best possible services.”

Dominic Howe, who has been with Bolser for over two decades, has played a pivotal role in client delivery and operational excellence. As MD, he will take a broader strategic lead on the agency’s direction while continuing to ensure that client relationships remain at the heart of the business.

(Pictured L-R: Ashley Bolser, Jen Driver and Dominic Howe)

Jen returns to Bolser at what she calls “an incredibly exciting time,” bringing with her over a decade of client services leadership. She first joined Bolser in 2015, discovering her passion for the technical side of big software builds, before spending seven years at Zeal leading client services and shaping full-service digital strategies.

She says: “Coming back to Bolser feels like a full circle moment. I’ve learned so much over the years, and I’m excited to bring that experience to an agency that’s already producing some of the best work in the industry.”