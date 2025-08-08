Bolton Abbey: New chapter for Tea Cottage in stunning Yorkshire Dales location

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hethertons acted on behalf of Dr Robert Stephenson and Charles Hooper Junior, who were previously based in the US, to structure and complete the transaction involving both the purchase of business assets, including business goodwill, fixtures and fittings, and the right to operate the café, along with the negotiation of a new lease with the Bolton Abbey Estate.

Dr Rob Stephenson, owner of 200-year-old Tea Cottage, said: “We had tried to buy three other properties before this one, but The Tea Cottage stood out immediately. The setting is just magical; in fact, it’s probably the best view from a café in North Yorkshire. Hethertons were responsive, throughout, and genuinely committed to making the deal happen smoothly. ”

Charles Hooper Junior, co-owner at The Tea Cottage, Bolton Abbey, added: “We want The Tea Cottage to be a destination for delicious, freshly made food in a stunning location. From warm scones fresh out of the oven to a glass of wine on the patio at sunset, we’re creating something really special here."

(L to R) Tea Cottage Owners, Charles Hooper Junior and Dr Robert Stephenson and Tom Henry and Jessica Roberts of Hethertons Solicitors. (Photo supplied on behalf of Hethertons)

Jessica Roberts, Head of Corporate, and Tom Henry, Director of Commercial Property, provided advice in connection with the deal.