The company said it would stop using the distribution centre in Pennsylvania by November 11, just over a year after it started operations there. It said it would sublet its space at the centre, which is run by a third party.

Chief executive John Lyttle had previously described the site as a "complete gamechanger" as it would slash delivery times to shoppers in the US, Boohoo's largest overseas market.

However, the company said today it would return to fulfilling all US orders from its automated centre in Sheffield, enabling it to cut costs over the medium term and broaden its product offering to US shoppers.

Boohoo said today that it would return to fulfilling all US orders from its automated centre in Sheffield. Picture supplied by Boohoo

In a statement, the company said: “This move follows a recent trial of increasing the product range offered to US consumers by also fulfilling from the UK, which has led to encouraging results.

"Before this trial, US consumers were being offered only around 60 per cent of the styles on sale in the UK.”

Shore Capital analysts said: "To us, the short life of the US warehouse ... is concerning, highlighting a naivety of the American market, along with a waste of time and resources.”

Boohoo said the move would result in a write-down on its balance sheet against the investments and costs associated with the US operation, as well as certain one-off exceptional cash costs. Further details will be given at its half-year results.

Analysts at Peel Hunt estimated a £34m capital expenditure write-off.

Boohoo said it "remains excited" about the opportunity in the US market and had been developing wider routes-to-market strategies, the first of which was the recent launch of its Nasty Gal brand in Nordstrom stores.

Boohoo said it was in advanced talks with major US brands over new routes to market for other brands within the group.

The company, like UK peer ASOS which employs thousands of people at its giant warehouse in Barnsley, was a winner during the pandemic, which drove a boom in online shopping.

It has struggled since, hurt by supply chain problems, higher product returns, competition from rivals such as Shein and subdued consumer demand.

Earlier this year, the company posted disappointing results which it blamed on rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Boohoo, which owns Debenhams, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins and Pretty Little Thing, said it had built up net debts of £95m in the year to the end of February – down from almost £6m of net cash a year before – after losses widened 76 per cent to £160m and sales fell to £1.8bn.

The £95m deficit compared with a £5.9m surplus the previous year and was due to capital expenditure, the company said.

During the year the group had invested £64.8m in the automation of its Sheffield distribution hub, and growth in its US division.