Booked it secures £2.5m investment from Calculus Capital

The company, which was founded in 2020, plans to use the new funding to enhance its platform and grow its team, which is already 40-strong. Its clients include Lane7, The Cube, and Urban Playground.

A spokesman said: “The additional capital will enable the business to strengthen its position as a digital booking engine.”

Brad Nobbs, CEO of Booked it, said: “Our growth in recent years has been really strong and the potential ahead is even greater.

Library image of the team at Booked it. Booked it has secured £2.5 million in investment from Calculus Capital. (Photo supplied by Booked it)

“The investment from Calculus Capital marks a pivotal milestone in our journey, enabling us to accelerate growth across multiple dimensions; from product development to expanding our global footprint. Staying lean and capital efficient has always been core to our approach. Now, with the backing of the right partner, we're positioned to fully capitalise on the opportunities ahead."