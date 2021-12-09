Boom in online retail drives strong results at Clipper

Clipper said that it is positive about the long term outlook

The Leeds-based firm said revenue jumped 33 per cent to £406m in the six months to October 31 following strong revenue growth in both E-fulfilment and returns management services.

Earnings rose 12 per cent to £23m due to strong revenue growth in value-added logistics.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Parkin, executive chairman of Clipper, said: “I am pleased to announce further significant progress across the group delivering an impressive growth in revenue of 33 per cent and EBIT growth of 12 per cent.

"This growth is due to continuing momentum within online and the reopening of bricks and mortar retail.”

“In addition, I would like to welcome new major customers to whom we have commenced the provision of services in the period. We are also delighted to enhance our existing partnerships with long standing customers."

Mr Parkin said that Clipper is expanding its presence in mainland Europe.

"Our facility in the Netherlands is now fully operational and our recent acquisition of CE Repair complements our technical services division and extends our offering and geographical reach within mainland Europe," he added.

“Our recent announcement on the formation of a joint venture with Farfetch focusing on the luxury online market will significantly extend our geographical reach further both in Europe and further afield.”

“Looking to the macro-economic factors currently in play in the UK and beyond, considering the robustness of our business model and continuing momentum within e-commerce, the board are positive about the long term outlook. I am proud of the way that our team has successfully navigated these factors during the period and would like to thank them for all of their hard work."

Since the start of November, the group has seen record volumes compared with 2020 on many of its sites.