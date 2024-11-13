Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on social media, the team behind Boom, which is located within Byron Street Mills, said its landlord had decided to terminate its lease to start work on developing the building into flats and shops.

It added: “Byron Street Mills has been used for cultural activity and the home of our community for over 10 years.

"Our community has always had our back and we would like to extend our thanks to everyone that has been part of the history of Boom. The support our venue has received from friends, fans, bands and individuals across the globe over the years has always been noticed and we’re so grateful.”

Boom has been part of the music scene in Leeds city centre for more than a decade. (Photo by Richard McCarthy/PA Wire)

"Our venue has raised thousands of pounds for charities and local causes and we’ve hosted hundreds of gigs, parties, weddings and life celebrations for our community.”

However, in the post on Substack, the team behind Boom said it will be opening a new venue in 2025.

It added: “Our new space is established as a community interest company. Our plan for the new space includes a live music venue, bar, community space, rehearsal and creative studios - a non-profit - serving the community.”

The statement continued: "We will also be setting up a formal education arm to the venue, supporting people into the live music and media industry with live sound and lighting.”