Dan Hibbard worked as a heating engineer but was furloughed during the first Covid lockdown.
Due to his low apprentice wage, Dan, from Harrogate, struggled to live on a tiny furlough payment.
Together with his friend Aden from Knaresborough, Dan launched a shoe storage box brand 'Solecube' from his grandma's spare bedroom.
Solecube boxes can be used to create fully customisable sneaker walls and towers.
Dan claims the boxes also utilise UV technology to keep trainers the same colour as at purchase.
Since the launch of his business, Dan has supplied footballers from Manchester United and Arsenal as well as Tom Zanetti and rappers across the UK.
Now, Dan and his business partner decided to give back to the Leeds community who have supported them.
"We decided we wanted to give back to the people of Leeds during this difficult time and we have received a lot of support from Leeds so it’s only right we give something back”, he told the Yorkshire Post.
"So we bought gifts and put money in Christmas cards and gave out what we could to families in the city centre.”
Dan’s actions were praised on social media after he shared a video of the presents being handed out.
"It was great to see the smiles on people’s faces”, he added.
The pair have boxes on sale in Status Sneakers in Leeds and in other shopping centres.