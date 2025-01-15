Booths: Northern food and drink retailer sees record Christmas period

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Booths reported record Christmas week sales up 6.7 per cent across its 26 stores, with December 23 recorded as the biggest ever single day of sales within the company.

This followed an 8.7 per cent uplift in Christmas week sales in 2023

The company also recorded in increase of 9.3 per cent for like-for-like retail sales in the key 3-week trading period ending January 4, a jump from an 8.3 per cent increase in 2023.

Booths has announced that it recorded a record Christmas period.

Managing director, Nigel Murray, said: “Booths really does love Christmas, and this is reflected in our strong performance again this year.

"Customers trust us to provide the best quality and store experiences and we are delighted to deliver.

“Our teams work year-round to develop delicious new products for our customers across Booths Country.

"We focus equally as much on making the Christmas shopping experience a real pleasure, from sharing our Christmas Book full of recipes and inspiration, to great instore events and tastings that share our love of great food and drink.”

Booths saw like-for-like sales at its Butchers counters grow by 16 per cent in December, with both fruit and veg categories up by more than 10 per cent in the month. Sales of Christmas cheese were also up by 29 per cent.

Booths pigs in blankets were up 14 per cent, and sales in Malt whiskeys rose by over six per cent.

The firm’s Food to Go sales were also in double digit growth, as was the company’s café business, as sales grew by 17 per cent in December.

The company also opened its new Knutsford store in September of this year.

Mr Murray added: “We strive to deliver the very best food and drink for our customers, and I pay credit to every colleague and supplier who, with their warm Northern welcome, share an infectious love of great food and drink.

"I would also like to thank our customers for their continued trust in Booths, they are an integral part of our Booths Country family.”

Booths is an independent supermarket with stores across Lancashire, Yorkshire, Cumbria, Cheshire and Greater Manchester. In Yorkshire, the firm holds stores in Ilkley, Ripon and Settle.

The company announced in June of last year that all Butchers Counter beef, lamb, pork steaks and joints sold in its shops would now be sourced exclusively from the four counties of their Northern heartlands – Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cheshire and Cumbria.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, meat buyer David Simons said: “Booths has always prided itself in the quality of the meat we sell.

"We pioneered a very successful programme of sourcing regional and seasonal lamb sourcing Lakeland, Herdwick and Salt Marsh lambs from local farmers to offer customers a true taste of the region.