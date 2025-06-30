Booths Ripon: Closing date confirmed for store as lease transfers to Tesco

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post, Booths said the store will remain open as usual until its closure and shoppers are welcome to shop at its other stores in Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria and Cheshire.

In May, Booths confirmed it had begun a consultation process with staff at the Ripon store relating to a forthcoming transfer of the property lease for the store to Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “Since opening in 2009 we have worked hard to refine the offer and improve performance at Ripon, but the challenges of significantly increased operating costs have meant that we cannot see a future where the store will be profitable under the Booths model.”

Booths' supermarket in Ripon. The store will cease trading as a Booths on July 20. Booths has begun a consultation process with their staff relating to a forthcoming transfer of the property lease for the store to Tesco. (Photo supplied on behalf of Booths)

A spokesman said 95 staff from Booths are affected and it is anticipated that all jobs will be protected and transferred to Tesco operations during the consultation process.

On social media, Booths said its Ripon store would close for the final time on Sunday July 20 at 4pm.

The statement added: “Closing any store is a very difficult decision however we are working to protect all jobs in this process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad