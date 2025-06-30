Booths Ripon: Closing date confirmed for store as lease transfers to Tesco
In a social media post, Booths said the store will remain open as usual until its closure and shoppers are welcome to shop at its other stores in Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria and Cheshire.
In May, Booths confirmed it had begun a consultation process with staff at the Ripon store relating to a forthcoming transfer of the property lease for the store to Tesco.
The statement added: “Since opening in 2009 we have worked hard to refine the offer and improve performance at Ripon, but the challenges of significantly increased operating costs have meant that we cannot see a future where the store will be profitable under the Booths model.”
A spokesman said 95 staff from Booths are affected and it is anticipated that all jobs will be protected and transferred to Tesco operations during the consultation process.
On social media, Booths said its Ripon store would close for the final time on Sunday July 20 at 4pm.
The statement added: “Closing any store is a very difficult decision however we are working to protect all jobs in this process.
"Booths would like to thank all colleagues and customers for their support since the store opened over 16 years ago. We would also like to provide some reassurance that we have no current plans to exit any of our other stores.”
