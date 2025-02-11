Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of betting shops Coral and Ladbrokes said that by “mutual agreement” Gavin Isaacs was stepping down with “immediate effect”.

The surprise exit comes after previous boss Jette Nygaard-Andersen resigned at the end of 2023, following reports that shareholders were unhappy with her leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shares in Entain dropped by a tenth on Tuesday morning following the announcement.

Gambling group Entain has announced the departure of its chief executive after less than six months at the helm. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Entain said its non-executive chairwoman Stella David would become chief executive on an interim basis until it finds a permanent replacement – having previously stepped in as the temporary boss after Ms Nygaard-Andersen’s exit.

Mr Isaacs took on the role in September, ending a months-long search for a new head of the firm which had struggled against heavy losses.

Mr Isaacs had been helping steer a turnaround of its financial performance and the company recently said it expects to report full-year earnings at the top of its guidance range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It forecasts yearly earnings before interest, tax, and other costs to be between £1.04bn and £1.09bn.

Ms David said: “Entain is making strong progress in delivering our strategic priorities. We would like to thank Gavin for his contribution.

“The board is pleased with the group’s performance in 2024 and trading so far this year.”

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “Isaacs’ sudden departure has clearly spooked investors given the near-10 per cent slump in the share price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While Entain’s chair Stella David is steadying the ship as interim CEO, the lack of a permanent boss makes the group vulnerable if a rival betting group or private equity outfit came sniffing around for takeover opportunities.

“The business has been trying to find its footing after losing its way and now it’s been knocked off course once again thanks to boardroom issues.

"Entain really needs to find someone with bold ideas, a keen eye for detail and a grand vision to put the gambling group back on a winning streak.”

Last month, Entain said it expected to report full-year earnings at the top of its guidance range, shrugging off a US sports season which has favoured punters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The update to investors took into account sports results over the last three months of the year.

Entain said it saw “customer-friendly” sports results in the US, particularly in October and December, largely affecting BetMGM – its tie-up with entertainment group MGM Resorts International.