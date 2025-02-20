Boss Pizza makes its Yorkshire debut with Bradford store
Boss Pizza, the independent pizza chain, is opening a new store in Bradford.
The latest store, which will be located on Halifax Road, Bradford, is planned to open in mid April. A spokesman said: “Bradford is part of Boss Pizza’s expansion which will see them open five stores by late spring and 15 stores by the end of 2025. Upcoming locations include Colchester, Oldham and Glasgow.”
Ajmal Mushtaq, CEO of Boss Pizza said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the opening of our latest store. We’re committed to giving back and becoming a valued part of the community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.