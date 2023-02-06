More than 100 luxury flats could be built at Calderdale’s sprawling Dean Clough complex under ambitious proposals being considered for the revitalised former carpet factory site.

Jeremy Hall, managing director and chairman of Dean Clough, said he hopes to be able to add residential properties to the 22-acre site in the coming years.

Hopes of building flats at Dean Clough emerged last year but Mr Hall has now provided further detail about the vision for the thriving commercial and cultural hub – once the home of Halifax’s Crossley Carpets empire – on the edge of the town.

He said he believes there is a compelling argument to add living space to the site, which is already home to to dozens of businesses, restaurants and cafes, as well as a theatre and six art galleries.

Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director of Dean Clough Mill complex, Halifax..Picture by Simon Hulme

Mr Hall said: “The one ingredient which isn’t here yet is residential. I think there is something indisputable about the idea that the residential has to be seen as an integral part of the offering. It provides the opportunity for a really rounded community.

“We see the synergy of the different parts here in numerous areas even now where we’ve got a fantastic new gymnastics facility at the far end of the site. We’re already hearing from other operators that families are coming in for meals before or after sessions.

“The residential just flows into that and cements those experiences.

“We’ve already done a master-planning exercise for the site as a whole. It is something we have discussed at length with the local authority and Homes England and Historic England. We are in the process at the moment of agreeing an outline development framework about the elements that may be considered as part of the overall site masterplan.”

Plans for luxury homes have been revealed at Halifax's Dean Clough Mills complex. Chairman and MD Jeremy Hall is pictured at the site.

Mr Hall said it was not possible to provide a timescale for when the flats could open at this stage with work to demonstrate the financial viability of the potential schemes still under way.

“Primarily it is about making those elements work in terms of how they are deliverable. In my view, it is indisputable by the time you create the right calibre of product and offer then you will create the outputs that will justify the investment.

“At the moment, the market is not yet at the point where it can readily illustrate that but I suspect that is something where within a period of time, you will be able to achieve that. We are working with various partners about how that is possible to be delivered in the medium-term.”

He said sites for where the flats could be located have been identified.

Dean Clough Mills was once home to Halifax's Crossley Carpets - one of the biggest carpet manufacturers in the world

“The first element we are specifically looking at is there used to be a mill in the centre of the site called C Mill and we’re looking at recreating what we have loosely called C Mill. It would be in the order of about 100 residential units, a mixture of two and one-bedroom flats basically. It is substantial.

“The other one is the top floor of D Mill and converting that into flats. That is much smaller scale of around 18 flats.

“Those are the first two elements tabled with an idea of how that are deliverable.

“It has to be matter of partnership working in order to bring those things about.”

