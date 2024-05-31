Boston Energy makes senior appointments to capitalise on rapid growth of wind industry

Stuart Davidson has joined Boston Energy as its new chief commercial officer (CCO) while Laura Botham has been appointed as the company’s new Head of People.

Based in Beverley, East Yorkshire, Boston Energy provides technical services and training to the wind energy industry.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

A spokesman said: “Stuart’s career has spanned several continents and sectors including wind power, oil and gas, petrochemicals, food and drink, aerospace and utilities.

Boston Energy’s new Chief Commercial Officer Stuart Davidson, with the company’s new Head of People Laura Botham. (Photo supplied on behalf of Boston Energy)

“He brings with him global executive-level experience at companies including industrial services provider ERIKS, where he was Chief Operating Officer; technology manufacturer Norican Group; and emissions solutions provider Hoerbiger.”

Mr Davidson said: “Having worked across multiple sectors and disciplines, I always looked back on my time working in the wind industry with a great deal of affection.

“The industry has evolved at a remarkable rate and, within it, Boston Energy has carved out a really powerful reputation for quality and consistency. I’m pleased to be joining the business at an exciting time for Boston Energy. I’m focused now on penetration in the market and ensuring Boston Energy capitalises on the huge growth which is being seen in wind power.”

Ms Botham has worked in HR and project delivery for companies including FTSE-listed food producer Cranswick, convenience foods company Greencore and wind power industry company Siemens Gamesa.

She said: “I feel passionately about the Humber being a destination of choice for talent, helping businesses succeed and thrive and creating a skilled workforce of the future.

“Looking ahead, I’m keen to work closely with our partners on projects which can deliver real social value, showcasing Boston Energy as an employer of choice in the Humber region.”