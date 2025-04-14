Boston Energy urges women to pursue careers in wind power

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, which is based at the Hesslewood Office Park in Hessle, hopes its Women into Wind campaign will ensure more women apply for jobs in wind energy by offering training, mentoring and career development.

Boston Energy works internationally, supplying technicians to global wind farm developers and operators. The company has worked on more than 100 offshore and onshore wind farms across the world since 2012, with its technicians working on more than 6,000 turbines from pre-assembly and installation to maintenance.

Research from the International Renewable Energy Agency found that just 21 per cent of the global wind industry workforce is made up of women, with only eight per cent holding senior management positions.

Wind power specialist Boston Energy is encouraging more women to enter the industry through its Women into Wind campaign. Head of People Laura Botham, right, and Compliance, Sustainability and Governance Coordinator Izzy Prescott are pictured at a recent Women into Manufacturing and Engineering (WiME) event. (Photo supplied on behalf of Boston Energy)

A spokesman said: “Boston Energy is committed to playing its part in changing this, by supporting women to enter the industry and benefit from the many opportunities available working in wind power. As part of this commitment, female Boston Energy team members attended a careers event, staged by the Humber-based Women into Manufacturing and Engineering (WiME) partnership, to showcase careers available to women in the industry.”

The WiME event, held in Grimsby, a major hub for offshore wind, featured a session aimed at schools and colleges, as well as an open session for women of all ages and backgrounds, who may be considering a career change.

Boston Energy’s People Manager Sarah Shires said: “At Boston Energy, we believe that diversity is key to driving innovation and progress, particularly in industries like wind energy, which are essential for our sustainable future.

“Through our Women into Wind campaign, we’re dedicated to providing the mentorship, training and opportunities needed to help women thrive and lead within this exciting sector. Our commitment goes beyond recruitment; we aim to create a supportive environment where women can not only enter, but excel, in the wind power industry.