Boston Energy urges women to pursue careers in wind power
The business, which is based at the Hesslewood Office Park in Hessle, hopes its Women into Wind campaign will ensure more women apply for jobs in wind energy by offering training, mentoring and career development.
Boston Energy works internationally, supplying technicians to global wind farm developers and operators. The company has worked on more than 100 offshore and onshore wind farms across the world since 2012, with its technicians working on more than 6,000 turbines from pre-assembly and installation to maintenance.
Research from the International Renewable Energy Agency found that just 21 per cent of the global wind industry workforce is made up of women, with only eight per cent holding senior management positions.
A spokesman said: “Boston Energy is committed to playing its part in changing this, by supporting women to enter the industry and benefit from the many opportunities available working in wind power. As part of this commitment, female Boston Energy team members attended a careers event, staged by the Humber-based Women into Manufacturing and Engineering (WiME) partnership, to showcase careers available to women in the industry.”
The WiME event, held in Grimsby, a major hub for offshore wind, featured a session aimed at schools and colleges, as well as an open session for women of all ages and backgrounds, who may be considering a career change.
Boston Energy’s People Manager Sarah Shires said: “At Boston Energy, we believe that diversity is key to driving innovation and progress, particularly in industries like wind energy, which are essential for our sustainable future.
“Through our Women into Wind campaign, we’re dedicated to providing the mentorship, training and opportunities needed to help women thrive and lead within this exciting sector. Our commitment goes beyond recruitment; we aim to create a supportive environment where women can not only enter, but excel, in the wind power industry.
She added: “Through our participation in events like the WiME careers day and the implementation of our Women into Wind initiative, Boston Energy continues to promote diversity and inclusion.”
