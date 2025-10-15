Botched wall insulation scheme let 'cowboys in through the front door': Greg Wright

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report by the National Audit Office (NAO) into the ECO programme shows that good intentions are no substitute for effective oversight. Poor quality installations and inadequate monitoring have left homes that should have benefited from energy efficiency measures plagued with damp and mould, the NAO said. It warned that “clear failures” in the ECO programme to tackle fuel poverty and cut carbon emissions had led to poor-quality installations and suspected fraud.

Around 98 per cent of the homes which had external wall insulation installed under the Government programme – some 22,000 to 23,000 dwellings – have major issues that will cause problems such as damp and mould, and require work to correct, a report by the NAO found. A small percentage of installations, 6 per cent in the case of external insulation and 2 per cent in the case of internal insulation, have problems that present immediate safety risks, such as poor ventilation which could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, and electrical safety issues that could cause fires.

The NAO said the reason there were so many poor quality installations under the scheme, which pays for energy efficiency measures out of consumer bills, could be down to work being subcontracted to incompetent firms and individuals, businesses cutting corners and uncertainty over standards. Although the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero implemented a new consumer protection system for the scheme in 2021, which included appointing TrustMark, it failed to alert the department to significant issues with the quality of installations until October 2024.

In response to the NAO’s findings, anti-fuel poverty campaigners warned the system had “let cowboys through the front door”, and called for it to be fixed to bring down energy bills and keep people warm. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

The NAO said the ECO scheme had weak government oversight, an overly complex consumer protection system, funding arrangements for TrustMark which limited its ability to have analytical systems fully up and running until the latter half of 2024, and insufficient auditing and monitoring. Ofgem estimated in 2024 that businesses had falsified claims for ECO installations in between 5,600 and 16,500 homes, potentially claiming between £56m and £165m from energy suppliers and ultimately from billpayers.

Minister for energy consumers Martin McCluskey said the report showed unacceptable failings in the installation of solid wall insulation in these schemes, “which have directly affected tens of thousands of families”. He said the Government had taken action to protect households and ensure all poor installations were fixed at no cost to the consumer. This debacle serves as a terrible warning from recent history; without robust monitoring fraudsters will be happy to target and exploit vulnerable people, with potentially lethal consequences. Botched work doesn’t just leave houses feeling cold, it can kill by causing a fire and creating a carbon monoxide poisoning risk. In future the Government must take clear responsibility for schemes such as ECO, even when they are funded through consumers’ electricity bills. Fraud prospers when Government and regulators are asleep at the wheel.