Boxing Day footfall in Yorkshire outperforms rest of country after bumper Christmas Eve for retailers

Shopper footfall was down nationally by 7.6 per cent from last year across all UK retail destinations on December 26, MRI Software’s OnLocation Footfall Index found.

But in London the drop was only 2.1 per cent and outside of the capital the figure for the North and Yorkshire of 2.4 per cent outperformed all other regions of England as well as Wales and Scotland.

This year’s data had been compared with an unusual spike in footfall as 2023 was the first “proper Christmas” period without Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, an analyst said.

Boxing Day shopping footfall declined least in London followed by Yorkshire and the North (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

The research by the retail technology company found £4.6 billion will be spent overall on the festive sales.

Before the pandemic the number of Boxing Day shoppers on the streets had been declining year on year. The last uplift recorded by MRI was in 2015.

Jenni Matthews, marketing and insights director at MRI Software, said: “We’ve got to bear in mind that last year was our first proper Christmas without any Covid-19 restrictions or limitations.

“Figures have come out that things have stabilised, we’re almost back to what we saw pre-pandemic.”

There were year-on-year declines in footfall anywhere between 5 per cent and 12 per cent before Covid-19 restrictions, she said.

MRI found 12 per cent fewer people were out shopping on Boxing Day in 2019 than in 2018, and there were 3 per cent fewer in 2018 than in 2017, Ms Matthews added.

She said: “It’s the shift to online shopping, it’s the convenience, you’ve got the family days that take place on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.”

People are also increasingly stocking-up before Christmas, Ms Matthews said, and MRI found an 18 per cent increase in footfall at all UK retail destinations on Christmas Eve this year compared with 2023.

Ms Matthews said: “We see the shops are full of people all the way up to Christmas Eve, so they’ve probably got a couple of good days of food, goodies, everything that they need, and they don’t really need to go out again until later on in that week.

“We did see that big boost on Christmas Eve. It looks like shoppers may have concentrated much of their spending in that pre-Christmas rush.”

Many online sales kicked off between December 23 and the night of Christmas Day and “a lot of people would have grabbed those bargains from the comfort of their own home”, she said.

She added: “I feel like it’s becoming more and more common that people are grabbing the bargains pre-Christmas.”

Boxing Day footfall was also impacted by major shops such as Next, Marks and Spencer and John Lewis remaining closed for the bank holiday.

A study by Barclays Consumer Spend had forecast that shoppers would spend £236 each on average in the Boxing Day sales this year, but that the majority of purchases would be made online.

Nearly half of respondents said the cost-of-living crisis will affect their post-Christmas shopping but the forecast average spend is still £50 more per person than it was before the pandemic, with some of that figure because of inflation, Barclays said.

Amid the financial pressures, many people are planning to buy practical, perishable and essential items such as food and kitchenware.

A total of 65 per cent of shoppers are expecting to spend the majority of their sales budget online. Last year, Barclays found 63.9 per cent of Boxing Day retail purchases were made online.

However, a quarter of respondents aim to spend mostly in store – an 11 per cent rise compared with last year.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said: “Despite the ongoing cost-of-living pressures, it is encouraging to hear that consumers will be actively participating in the post-Christmas sales.