Boxphish cements commitment to Yorkshire with office move

Boxphish – a Leeds-headquartered human risk management platform – has cemented its commitment to the region, after signing a long-term lease on new city centre office space.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BGF-backed business moved into Riverside House earlier this month signing a five-year lease with landlord, Bailie Group. The move will allow the fast-growing company to double headcount over the next few years.

The office based on Canal Wharf will provide Boxphish with 4,165 sq. ft. of commercial space, creating a modern and collaborative working environment for its growing workforce. The expansion follows investment last year from BGF – the UK’s most active growth capital investor – to help fund the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the move, Boxphish CEO Nick Deacon-Elliott, said:“Our move to bigger city centre offices lays the perfect foundations for our continued growth. By signing a long-term lease, we are not only showing our commitment to the Yorkshire market, but also investing in the region by creating jobs over the medium to long-term, while attracting the best talent to Yorkshire. The new space gives us the capacity, environment, and energy to scale our operations and continue delivering cyber awareness solutions to our customers. It’s an exciting milestone for the company and sets the tone for the coming years.”

Boxphish office

Founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs, Henry Doyle and Dan Bailey, and CEO, Nick Deacon-Elliott, Boxphish has quickly established itself as one of the rising stars in the UK human risk management sector, with a growing customer base and library of training courses that offer highly relevant content to meet the needs of organisations from across a broad range of sectors and sizes, working with the likes of North Yorkshire Council, University of Cambridge and Leeds United FC.

Boxphish’s suite of cyber security training courses, customisable phishing simulations and data analytics equips organisations, and their teams, with the tools and knowledge needed to mitigate the risk of falling victim to cyber attacks.