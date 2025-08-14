Boxphish cements commitment to Yorkshire with office move
The BGF-backed business moved into Riverside House earlier this month signing a five-year lease with landlord, Bailie Group. The move will allow the fast-growing company to double headcount over the next few years.
The office based on Canal Wharf will provide Boxphish with 4,165 sq. ft. of commercial space, creating a modern and collaborative working environment for its growing workforce. The expansion follows investment last year from BGF – the UK’s most active growth capital investor – to help fund the company’s ambitious growth plans.
Commenting on the move, Boxphish CEO Nick Deacon-Elliott, said:“Our move to bigger city centre offices lays the perfect foundations for our continued growth. By signing a long-term lease, we are not only showing our commitment to the Yorkshire market, but also investing in the region by creating jobs over the medium to long-term, while attracting the best talent to Yorkshire. The new space gives us the capacity, environment, and energy to scale our operations and continue delivering cyber awareness solutions to our customers. It’s an exciting milestone for the company and sets the tone for the coming years.”
Founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs, Henry Doyle and Dan Bailey, and CEO, Nick Deacon-Elliott, Boxphish has quickly established itself as one of the rising stars in the UK human risk management sector, with a growing customer base and library of training courses that offer highly relevant content to meet the needs of organisations from across a broad range of sectors and sizes, working with the likes of North Yorkshire Council, University of Cambridge and Leeds United FC.
Boxphish’s suite of cyber security training courses, customisable phishing simulations and data analytics equips organisations, and their teams, with the tools and knowledge needed to mitigate the risk of falling victim to cyber attacks.
Fergus Bailie, CEO of Bailie Group, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Boxphish to our fantastic canal-side facility. As a fast-growing, innovative company, they’re a perfect fit for the space and for the wider business community in Granary Wharf. The location offers the flexibility, connectivity and profile that ambitious companies like Boxphish need to thrive – and we’re excited to support them on their next phase of growth.”