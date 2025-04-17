BP AGM sees major shareholder revolt against chairman amid climate clash

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s board was dealt a bloody nose from shareholders as it faced conflicting pressures over climate goals during the meeting at its Sunbury-on-Thames hub on Thursday.

It follows BP announcing a drastic shift away from investing in renewables in February after some shareholders pushed for a refocus on fossil fuels to boost its profits and share price, which have lagged behind its rivals.

But ahead of the AGM, a group of 48 institutional investors criticised the board for not offering a direct vote on the oil major’s revised strategy, while environmental groups fiercely criticised the climate row-back.

A resolution for Mr Lund’s re-election received a provisional 24.3 per cent of opposed votes, which marks a major rebuttal for a FTSE 100 company.

Mr Lund, who played a key role in setting BP’s green agenda, announced he will step down as the company plots a new course, meaning votes against his re-election were largely seen as a protest.

Tarek Bouhouch, from the activist group Follow This, argued a vote against of 10 per cent or more would have a “sole ESG purpose” and send a “strong signal”.

According to the campaign group, a vote against the chairman likely never breached 10 per cent in the firm’s history, or at least in the last decades.

“Double digits is history,” Mr Bouhouch said, claiming BP had never seen an oppose vote hit 10 per cent at an AGM, at least not in the last decade.

Equally, it is likely some shareholders opposed his re-election because they wanted to see more of a shift back towards fossil fuels.

During the 90-minute meeting, board members and executives discussed the new strategy, with a large sign saying “A reset bp” on the set above their seats.

Mr Lund spoke about recent concerns over energy costs and security and “more complex” geopolitical and trade tensions, adding this uncertainty “has had an impact on BP”.

He added: “The company pursued too much while looking to build new low-carbon businesses.”

The chairman sought to assure shareholders that “lessons have been learned”, adding every board meeting in the last year had been focused on a new strategy.

Chief executive Murray Auchincloss told the meeting: “We were optimistic for a fast transition but that optimism was misplaced.

“A fundamental reset was needed which is exactly what we’ve done,” he added, telling investors that the board’s “one simple goal” is to “grow the long-term value of your investment.

“We recognise the valuation gap between BP and our peers and we intend to close it,” he said.