Boss Bernard Looney is expected to reveal what could be the highest profit in BP’s history, after the company benefited from the fossil fuel crisis that has overshadowed much of the past year.
Oil, and especially gas, prices soared in 2022, with the former hitting a record high at more than 10 times the average over the decade leading up to the pandemic.
It made for a good year for the bank accounts of oil companies, but a difficult year for their reputations.
Analysts currently expect that BP made 5.04bn dollars (£4.2bn) in underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s preferred measure, in the last three months of 2022. It would mean the annual result nearly doubling to 27.8bn dollars (£22.9 bn).
“Oil and gas prices are now trading some way off their peaks, but the shares continue to rise, which is intriguing,” wrote Russ Mould and Danni Hewson at AJ Bell.
“Perhaps the markets are sensing another upward move in the price of fossil fuels, and perhaps that’s thanks to the prospect of increased demand from China as its economy reopens, America’s need to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, weak Russian output, OPEC’s apparent determination to maintain a balanced market and the majors’ unwillingness (or inability) to markedly increase capital investment in exploration and production.”