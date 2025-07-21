BP: Oil giant appoints former CRH boss Albert Manifold as new chairman
Albert Manifold, who was chief executive of CRH for 10 years until last December, will join the oil giant as chairman-elect on September 1 before taking over as chairman on October 1.
Mr Lund had announced plans in April to step down “in due course”, but the group said it would probably take until 2026 to find his successor.
Shares in BP lifted 1% in early morning trading.
Aviva chief executive Dame Amanda Blanc, BP’s senior independent director who led the hunt for Mr Lund’s successor, said Mr Manifold was “the ideal candidate to oversee BP’s next chapter”.
She said: “Albert has a relentless focus on performance which is well suited to BP’s needs now and into the future.
“He transformed and refocused CRH into a global leader.”
CRH, which has its headquarters in Ireland, switched its stock market listing from London to New York in 2023 and has since seen its share price rocket by 74%.
Speculation has swirled over whether BP will move its London listing to Wall Street after activist investor Elliott Management built up a stake in the group.
But BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss has previously dismissed the rumours, saying in April the group had no plans to change its listing.
Mr Lund has been chairman since 2019, but he has presided over a more challenging few years for the firm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.