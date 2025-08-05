BP: Oil giant's half-year profits tumble by nearly a third

BP bosses have unveiled plans to look for further cost cuts and conduct a “thorough” review of its portfolio as it comes under pressure from shareholders.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 5th Aug 2025, 09:12 BST

Chief executive Murray Auchincloss pledged the oil and gas group would do “better for its investors” and said there was “much more to do” under its current three-year plan.

BP has been under pressure from shareholders to boost profits and cut costs, with activist investor Elliott Management recently taking a 5 per cent stake in the group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group saw half-year profits tumble by nearly a third as weaker oil prices weighed on earnings, although it posted a better-than-expected performance for the second quarter.

BP bosses have unveiled plans to look for further cost cuts and conduct a “thorough” review of its portfolio as it comes under pressure from shareholders. ( Photo by Ian West/PA Wire)placeholder image
BP bosses have unveiled plans to look for further cost cuts and conduct a “thorough” review of its portfolio as it comes under pressure from shareholders. ( Photo by Ian West/PA Wire)

It reported a 32 per cent fall in underlying replacement cost profits – the group’s preferred profit measure – to $3.73bn (£2.81bn) for the six months to June 30.

Underlying profits fell 15 per cent year-on-year to $2.35bn (£1.77bn) between April and June, although this was a significant improvement from $1.38bn (£1.04bn) in the first quarter and better than most analysts had forecast.

BP’s plans to ramp up its overhaul process follow talks with incoming chairman Albert Manifold who starts next month, Mr Auchincloss said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Auchincloss said: “He and I have been in discussions and have agreed that we will conduct a thorough review of our portfolio of businesses to ensure we are maximising shareholder value moving forward.

“We are also initiating a further cost review and, whilst we will not compromise on safety, we are doing this with a view to being best in class in our industry.”

“BP can and will do better for its investors,” he added.

In another move to appease shareholders, the FTSE 100 firm also said it would buy back another $750m (£565m) in shares and hike the quarterly dividend payout by 4 per cent.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice