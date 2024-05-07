BP said that underlying replacement cost profit – its preferred measure – was 2.7 billion US dollars (£2.2 billion) in the first quarter, down from 4.9 billion dollars (£3.9 billion) a year earlier.

The London-listed company also revealed plans to deliver two billion dollars (£1.6 billion) extra in cost savings by 2026.

The company said it will continue to hand more cash to shareholders despite the fall in profits, announcing a new 1.75 billion dollar (£1.4 billion) share buyback.

Energy giant BP has revealed lower-than-expected profits in the face of lower oil prices and weaker refining margins than this time last year. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Murray Auchincloss, BP’s chief executive, said: “We’ve delivered another resilient quarter financially and continued to make progress on our strategy.

“Oil production was up and our Ace (Azeri Central East) platform in the Caspian is now producing.