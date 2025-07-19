BP to offload its onshore wind business in US

BP is to offload its onshore wind business in the US after agreeing a deal with a New York-based energy infrastructure firm.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 19th Jul 2025, 01:00 BST

The FTSE 100 oil company said LS Power would buy the business, called BP Wind Energy North America, which includes 10 operating wind farms across America.

BP said that green energy still has a “role to play” in the slimmed-down group as the deal marks the latest in a series of asset sales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BP did not disclose how much the sale was worth, but said it was part of its aims to offload between $3bn and $4bn (£2.2bn to £3bn) worth of assets in 2025, under a wider $20bn (£14.9bn) target.

BP is to offload its onshore wind business in the US after agreeing a deal with a New York-based energy infrastructure firm. (Photo by Ian West/PA Wire)placeholder image
BP is to offload its onshore wind business in the US after agreeing a deal with a New York-based energy infrastructure firm. (Photo by Ian West/PA Wire)

It confirmed that before the deal, it had already struck sales worth $1.5bn (£1.1bn) by the end of the first quarter.

William Lin, BP’s executive vice-president for gas and low carbon energy, said: “We have been clear that while low carbon energy has a role to play in a simpler, more focused BP, we will continue to rationalise and optimise our portfolio to generate value.

“The onshore US wind business has great assets and fantastic people, but we have concluded we are no longer the best owners to take it forward.”

Shares in BP stood 2 per cent higher in morning trading yesterday after the deal was announced in the City of London.

Related topics:New York

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice