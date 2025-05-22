BPI drives ISO success with new appointment of Compliance & Quality Manager

BPI, a leading online asset disposal specialist, is proud to announce the appointment of Natalie Wilson as its new Compliance & Quality Manager, following the successful achievement of both ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 accreditations.

Natalie has six years of experience working in health and safety and ISO auditing. With a track record in project management and excellent organisational skills, she will streamline project management systems and drive the business forward in its ISO success, enhancing processes associated with ISO9001, ISO14001 and ISO45001 accreditations.

Her qualifications, including a NEBOSH National Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety, ISO Lead Auditor certification and a degree in Business Management provide a strong foundation for her role in managing and enhancing BPI’s quality standards, ensuring compliance and strengthening internal capabilities.

The new appointment reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and occupational health and safety, after the recent achievement of two ISO accreditations, earned through effective management systems, strong leadership and clear dedication to compliance and climate change mitigation.

Natalie Wilson, new BPI's Compliance & Quality Manager.

Natalie Wilson, Compliance & Quality Manager at BPI, said: “I’m excited to step into this part-time role at such a crucial time for the company and to support BPI’s continued progress on its ISO journey. Building on our recent ISO accreditations and strong commitment to sustainability, I look forward to strengthening our systems and driving meaningful improvements.”

Henry Spencer, Operations Director at BPI said: “We’re delighted to welcome Natalie to the team at this pivotal stage in our business. Her expertise will be instrumental as we advance our ISO initiatives and sustainability goals, bringing confidence in our ability to enhance our systems and deliver lasting improvements across the business.”

BPI are now working towards achievement of ISO27001, a globally recognised standard for information security management systems. Natalie will lead the ISO27001 accreditation process, identifying opportunities for improvements.