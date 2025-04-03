BPI sells over £100,000 of assets for Sol Specialist Manufacture Ltd

After closing their business due to retirement, Sol Specialist Manufacture Ltd, a specialist commercial shopfitter and bespoke joinery contractor, turned to BPI for an efficient and sustainable solution to asset disposal.

The business closure created an opportunity for a range of high-quality shopfitting and joinery machinery to be given a new lease of life, resulting in a return of over £100,000.

Based in Hull, Sol Specialist Manufacture Ltd. built a strong reputation for creating, manufacturing and delivering tailored interior spaces for the retail, commercial and leisure sectors.

The company was referred to BPI by a trusted partner who recognised the value of BPI’s asset disposal solutions.

Sol Specialist Manufacture Ltd. assets sold at auction.

Following this recommendation, Sol Specialist Manufacture Ltd. appointed BPI to manage the sale of their assets, helping to minimise waste, support the circular economy and achieve maximum returns.

BPI’s referral partner programme offers businesses a straightforward way to earn commission from asset sales with minimal effort, ensuring a smooth and profitable process for both sellers and partners.

BPI’s asset disposal solution

BPI’s online auction platform provided a hassle-free solution and delivered a higher return compared to selling through used machinery dealers or private sales.

It also ensured a swift sale, allowing the business closure to proceed without delays from holding onto assets.

Partnering with BPI asset disposal specialists was a strategic decision, as it enabled the assets to be marketed to a broader range of potential buyers faster than other selling methods.

BPI has a global network of buyers, encouraging competitive bidding and maximising returns while minimising disruptions.

BPI provided a thorough valuation, cataloguing and photography for over 173 lots of woodworking and joinery machinery, including:

2018 SCM Morbidelli N200 CNC router

2019 SCM Olimpic K360 edge bander

2018 Hyster diesel forklift

SCM compact planer moulder

Outdoor curtain fronted storage building

2023 SCM Nova Si400 panel saw

2012 OMC PL160 heated platen press

The asset sale results:

After being live on BPI’s online auction platform for two weeks, the sale generated over £100,000.

By leveraging its extensive industry network, BPI ensured maximum sale visibility, driving competitive bidding.

A standout feature of the auction was the high demand for the CNC machinery, which attracted strong interest due to its quality and industry relevance.

The process was seamless for both the seller and buyers, maximising returns while allowing Sol Specialist Manufacture Ltd. to focus on other aspects of the business closure.

BPI has vast experience in asset disposal across various sectors, supporting businesses undergoing closure, restructuring or relocation.

James Marshall, Business Owner of Sol Specialist Manufacture Ltd., said: “BPI was fantastic to work with, and I never expected to achieve that level of return for the items in the sale, but we did. All I can say is a big thanks to BPI.”

Robin Latham, Key Account Manager at BPI, said: “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this sale; it’s always rewarding to see quality machinery find new homes with businesses that can put it to good use. There was strong interest throughout the auction, reflecting the demand for well-maintained woodworking equipment. It’s encouraging to see these assets continue to add value in the industry.”