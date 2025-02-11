Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FTSE 100 firm reported a 36 per cent drop in underlying replacement cost profits – the company’s preferred earnings measure – to $8.92bn (£7.22bn) in 2024 from $13.84bn (£11.21bn) in 2023.

Fourth quarter earnings fell by more than expected, down 61 per cent year-on-year to $1.17bn (£947m) – the weakest result since 2020 – amid stagnant oil prices and weak oil refining margins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a statutory basis, BP saw replacement cost profits tumble to $750m (£607m) last year from $16.18bn (£13.1bn) in 2023.

BP's boss has pledged to "fundamentally reset" the firm's strategy as annual profits slumped by more than a third and the oil giant faces pressure from an activist investor. (Photo by Ian West/PA Wire )

Chief executive Murray Auchincloss said: “Building on the actions taken in the last 12 months, we now plan to fundamentally reset our strategy and drive further improvements in performance, all in service of growing cash flow and returns.”

He said it would be a “new direction for BP”, with the firm set to unveil further details at a keenly awaited strategy update on February 26.

BP also said it would review its 2025 share buyback target and announce these plans as part of its capital markets day later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures follow just days after US activist investor Elliott Investment Management was widely reported to have bought a stake in BP, which sent shares in the firm leaping higher on Monday on investor hopes it will spur a strategy rethink and board overhaul.

BP’s shares have languished in the past two years on investor concerns over a shift under previous boss Bernard Looney towards renewable energy.

Its close FTSE 100 rival Shell also revealed a steep profit drop when it reported at the end of last month as the sector has been knocked by weaker oil prices and lower demand for the fossil fuel, but BP’s profit woes appear more acute.

BP delayed its strategy update until February 26 to allow Mr Auchincloss to recover after a planned medical procedure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will be watched closely, given the latest set of results and Elliott’s attention, with industry experts forecasting a further move away from renewable energy, which had been pursued by Mr Auchincloss’s predecessor.

Mr Auchincloss was appointed to the top role in January last year, having been acting chief executive since September 2023 following the surprise resignation of Mr Looney after BP’s former boss failed to disclose his past relationships with company colleagues.

It is thought that Elliott – which has not commented or disclosed the size of stake bought – could push for further divestment of clean energy business segments as part of a renewed switch back towards traditional oil and gas, mirroring others in the industry.

Mr Auchincloss has already spun off BP’s offshore wind business in a joint venture while he is looking to offload its onshore wind arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has been slashing costs in the face of tougher trading, recently announcing it will cut more than 5 per cent of its workforce with moves to axe 4,700 jobs across its global workforce and 3,000 contractor roles.

BP said on Tuesday it had made “strong progress” on its aim to deliver savings of $2bn (£1.6bn) by the end of 2026, with $800m (£648m) stripped out in 2024.