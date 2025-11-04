BP's profits beat forecasts as it ramps up overhaul

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The oil giant reported underlying replacement cost profits, the group’s preferred earnings measure, of $2.21bn (£1.68bn) for the three months to September 30.

This was 3 per cent lower than a year earlier, and 6 per cent down on the previous quarter, but better than the $2.02bn (£1.54bn) expected by most analysts.

Murray Auchincloss, chief executive of BP, said: “We are looking to accelerate delivery of our plans, including undertaking a thorough review of our portfolio to drive simplification and targeting further improvements in cost performance and efficiency.”

The energy giant recently revealed a major cost-cutting drive, with thousands of roles set to be axed as it comes under pressure to boost profits.

BP has also been selling off parts of the business to raise cash and said it now expects proceeds from divestment in 2025 to be more than four billion US dollars (£3.05bn) and completed or announced asset sale agreements to reach around five billion US dollars (£3.81bn) this year.

Mr Auchincloss said: “There is much more to do but we are moving at pace, and demonstrating that BP can and will do better for our investors.”

BP group said it would buy back another $750m (£572m) before reporting full-year figures, in line with the buybacks seen in the third quarter.

The business earlier this year unveiled a new growth strategy focused on extracting more oil and gas, pivoting away from a focus on green energy and heavily reducing spending on renewables.

It has come under pressure from shareholders to boost profits and cut costs, with activist investor Elliott Management recently taking a 5 per cent stake in the group.

In August, it revealed it expects 6,200 jobs to go – about 15 per cent of its office-based workforce – which is higher than the 4,700 cuts announced at the start of the year, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) to help drive cost efficiencies.

BP also said at the time it had already slashed 3,200 contractor roles since January, with another 1,200 to go by the end of 2025.

The third-quarter figures come after fellow FTSE 100 oil giant Shell also saw profits fall amid lower oil prices, although Shell likewise saw profits come in higher than expected, amid a boost from higher sales volumes and trading margins.

Benchmark Brent crude average prices fell 13 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter.

BP’s half-year results in August showed profits tumbled by nearly a third as weaker oil prices weighed on earnings, although it posted a better-than-expected performance for the second quarter.

On Tuesday, it said its customers and products division was helped by higher refining margins, with better-than-expected profit before interest and tax of $1.72bn (£1.31bn), up from $381m (£290m) last year.

Keith Bowman, Equity Analyst, interactive investor said: “BP has today detailed profits marginally ahead of City forecasts, aided by increased production and improved refining efficiency.

"Third quarter adjusted profits of $2.21bn are broadly flat compared to both the prior second quarter and the same quarter last year.